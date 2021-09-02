Advertisement

Beautiful sunny weather returns to the region

Fall-like conditions build in
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORNADOES CONFIRMED

Two EF-1 Tornadoes have been confirmed from Tuesday night’s storms in Montgomery County. One near Radford and the other near Merrimac. Winds in both estimated 90-95 MPH. Click here for the full storm report.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

After Ida’s remnants , we will get a much needed cool down along with lower humidity for the rest of the week. We’ll see lots of sunshine with a breezy north wind. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s with comfortable conditions. Overnight temperatures will slip to the upper 50s.

Lots of sunshine returns to the area.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend remains dry through at least Sunday. A front will sweeping through the Great lakes by late Sunday into Monday bringing the next chance of a little light precipitation to the area. Highs this weekend hold in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend is looking nice with just an isolated storm Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

