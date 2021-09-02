Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District moves to new vaccine scheduling platform

A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting September 6, the Central Shenandoah Health District will move online vaccine scheduling from PrepMod to VASE+.

This means anyone who wants to schedule an appointment at a clinic September 6 and beyond will need to use this new platform.

According to leaders at the health district, anyone who scheduled an appointment for the sixth or beyond using PrepMod will see their appointments automatically migrate to a new system.

“We are looking forward to providing our community with a user-friendly, intuitive platform to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District in a statement. “COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout CSHD, and we know vaccination is the most effective tool in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. It is imperative our vaccine scheduling platform is accessible and easy to use for everyone in our community.”

This health district serves the counties of Rockbridge, Bath, Augusta, Highland and Rockingham and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista.

You can learn more on the Central Shenandoah Health District’s website.

