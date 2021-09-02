Advertisement

Christiansburg Police Department partners with sporting goods store to positively impact kids

Dicks Sporting Goods donated bags filled with sports equipment to the department.
Dicks Sporting Goods donated bags filled with sports equipment to the department.
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Police Department is partnering with a sporting goods store to positively impact kids in the community while on patrol.

The bags will be carried in patrol vehicles to allow officers to positively interact with kids and teens.

Christiansburg’s police chief says building relationships with the youngest members of the community through sports is a way to help in the cultural change they’re seeing in their hometown

“I think the vision for this program is to target the youth in our community, but that does not mean that an officer sees a group of 20 year old man or women, or even older playing, having sports activities and one of our parts that we cannot engage them through this program,” said Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson.

Officers will have bags filled with things like footballs, basketballs, soccer balls and flying discs.

