Fire extinguished at paper mill

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteer fire departments extinguished an industrial fire at the Georgia-Pacific Paper Mill on Wednesday.

Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company along with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company responded around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

An assistant chief with Boonsboro said the fire was in the upper level of the number four paper machine. An additional company was added to the incident to help crews find the exact source of the fire.

Volunteer firefighters along with mill personnel were able to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.