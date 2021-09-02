Advertisement

Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman

Jennifer Coleman
Jennifer Coleman(Glacier National Park Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOULA, Mont. (WWBT) - Glacier National Park officials are searching for a Richmond woman who was on vacation in the Montana park.

Jennifer Marie Coleman, 34, is believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

The AWARE Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding missing or endangered people, said Coleman is the daughter of the organization’s treasurer and vice president.

The foundation said she was last heard from via text message on Aug. 30, shortly before noon.

She was supposed to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the following day but never arrived.

According to the foundation, the sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check on her campsite and found all of her belongings. Her vehicle was also found in the parking lot of the Highline Trail entrance.

Anyone who may have heard from her is asked to call Glacier National Park Police at (406)-888-7801.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Damage to a barn in Montgomery County, VA after tornadic activity in the area 8.31.21
Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
First grow store opens in Bedford County
Lynchburg couple opens cannabis grow store
Some Franklin County schools switching to virtual learning Friday
Photo and composite sketch of Vance Eubank, whose body was found in the New River
Pulaski deputies identify man whose body was found in New River
Blair's picture, height and weight are found on a sign outside her grandmother's home.
Missing teen found safe out-of-state

Latest News

People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
The facility will be built at the Amelon Commerce Center.
Amherst County receives grant to help bring business, jobs into county
One of the learning opportunities the school system posted online Friday.
Learning deficit will ‘take a long time’ to make up, Amherst County superintendent says; COVID test results in
Daniel Ferrell, missing from Floyd County
Floyd County boy missing; vehicle found
Boat traffic is expected to increase over holiday weekend.
2021 boating season sees uptick in traffic and incidents at Smith Mountain Lake