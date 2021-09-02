Glacier National Park officials search for missing Richmond woman

MISSOULA, Mont. (WWBT) - Glacier National Park officials are searching for a Richmond woman who was on vacation in the Montana park.

Jennifer Marie Coleman, 34, is believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

The AWARE Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding missing or endangered people, said Coleman is the daughter of the organization’s treasurer and vice president.

The foundation said she was last heard from via text message on Aug. 30, shortly before noon.

She was supposed to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the following day but never arrived.

According to the foundation, the sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check on her campsite and found all of her belongings. Her vehicle was also found in the parking lot of the Highline Trail entrance.

Anyone who may have heard from her is asked to call Glacier National Park Police at (406)-888-7801.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.