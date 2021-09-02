Advertisement

G.W. High School in Danville closes due to COVID-19 cases and exposures

By Kendall Davis
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at George Washington High School have had to revert to virtual learning Thursday, and that is something the school board superintendent was hoping to avoid at the beginning of the school year.

After 30 COVID-19 cases and 44 exposures at G.W. High School, the school district decided to close the school until Tuesday to allow custodians to deep-clean the building and install more desk dividers.

While no one with Danville Public Schools was available to interview, they stated in an email that exposures within the schools have been low due to mitigation strategies.

However, their athletic teams have had exposures in their groups and their upcoming football game against Amherst has been canceled by Amherst County.

The high school accounts for more than half of the district’s exposures, as it’s seen 78 cases and 79 exposures district-wide.

At the moment, there are no discussions about closing other schools.

