Highland County Fair underway

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes, things are a little more active than you might expect at the fair.

“Our pigs are always the entertaining part,” said Kari Sponaugle, the 4H Agent for Bath and Highland Counties. “We very much enjoy starting the show with pigs, because they can do anything.”

But after the pandemic year, when everything was greatly reduced, it’s good to be back.

“No,” Sponaugle said, “last year during the show, there wasn’t a midway, there wasn’t anything to eat. You just came, you showed your animal, you sold it, and you went home, and that’s just not the atmosphere you expect from the fair.”

“I did miss it, but it makes it more exciting for this year,”said Sarah Donaldson, 14.

She had two pigs in the show this year, one winning a reserve championship.

“They run around, they go crazy,” she said. “Some of them don’t want to move, some of them want to run around.”

“This year I got two of the best pigs that I’ve ever had,” said Alexis Small, who is also 14.

Small brought home the big prize, as her pig was grand champion.

“I actually get my pigs every year for my birthday,” she said, “because my birthday’s in April so it’s really close, it’s a perfect time when you need to be getting your pigs anyway.”

She opted out when things pulled back last year, but she missed the rides.

“When I found out that there were no rides, I was not happy, but with the hogs, I was a little bit more, well, okay, you know it’s fine,” she remembered. “I get to do it every other year. There’s always next year.”

Joseph DeAsentis, who is 14 too, normally has pigs too, but opted out for this year.

“I’m hoping to do it next year if I can find some good hogs,” he said.

But he’s enjoying the social aspect.

“It’s all about having fun.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.