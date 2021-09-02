Advertisement

Highland Inn renovation finishes Phase One

The exterior renovation is completed.
The exterior renovation is completed.
By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTEREY, Va. (WDBJ) - Monterey’s Highland Inn is looking a lot nicer these days.

It’s been undergoing a stabilization and renovation thanks to the Blue Grass Resource Center.

They are now on hold in anticipation of completing the interior work required, pending their ability to raise the significant amount of money required to pay for the work.

“A lot of demolition has been done inside,” said Betty Mitchell of the Blue Grass Resource Center, “so we’re in a completely closed phase until we can have the complete renovation done. And the architects think it wouldn’t take any more than about a year once we have of our funding and financing together.”

The plan is to reopen the Inn as a hotel once the renovations are complete.

