Kaine discusses federal funding for NRV passenger rail improvements

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Passenger rail is on its way to the New River Valley, but making sure all the pieces are in place at the right time remains a challenge.

Wednesday afternoon in Blacksburg, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) sat down with local passenger rail advocates to discuss how his office can help.

The popularity of passenger rail in Lynchburg and Roanoke has spurred the extension of service to the New River Valley.

The current timetable has the trains arriving around 2025.

“And so I think we’ve proven the concept,” Kaine told members of the New River Valley Passenger Rail Leadership Committee. “And I know to a rock-solid certainty that service to Christiansburg is going to be every bit as successful.”

With Congress poised to approve the new infrastructure bill, members of the group suggested federal funding could be used for track and bridge improvements that would relieve bottlenecks in northern Virginia, and to help pay for construction needed in the New River Valley.

Ray Smoot represents the Salem District on the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

“We will have to have a station. We will have to have a platform. We will have to have sidings, track work to make this all possible,” Smoot told WDBJ7. “And the legislation does mention and recognize expansion of Amtrak service, which is what the work of the New River Valley is all about.”

“We need to be in a position to lobby to accelerate the development of this project,” Kaine said, “and make sure that when the trains are ready to come in 2025 that everything is ready.”

The Senate has passed the infrastructure bill. The House should follow by the end of September.

Kaine said the New River Valley has a proven concept and a compelling plan, that he hopes will move passenger rail to the front of the line when the federal funds start to flow.

