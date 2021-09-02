Liberty University holds Friday vaccine clinic for students, staff
Sep. 2, 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University will hold a COVID vaccine clinic Friday amid its temporary mitigation period.
That clinic is available to university students, faculty and staff.
The event is for first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Those who are in quarantine due to recent COVID exposure or diagnosis are not eligible for the clinic.
