Liberty University holds Friday vaccine clinic for students, staff

Liberty University
Liberty University(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University will hold a COVID vaccine clinic Friday amid its temporary mitigation period.

That clinic is available to university students, faculty and staff.

The event is for first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Those who are in quarantine due to recent COVID exposure or diagnosis are not eligible for the clinic.

