Mill Mountain Zoo seeks help getting golf cart for better zoo accessibility

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke is focusing on accessibility and science literacy.

Zoo officials say it’s important for all members of the community to have access to the grounds. Officials recognize the mountainous terrain can be tricky for those with mobility limitations.

Currently, there are two scooters available for use. And the zoo is looking to raise $5,000 for a golf cart.

Jessie Coffman, Development Director, said, “We’ve had a number of folks who have gotten here already tired after walking from the parking lot, and realize there’s more walking to do. So we realized we step one of this process is to make it easier for him to get around. And now we’ll make it easier to get to the zoo.”

Coffman said the golf cart will allow the zoo to transport whole parties into the zoo, instead of just one person.

Folks will be able to call guest services to request a ride.

“The overall plan is once we have the golf cart on our grounds, we are going to use that to shuttle folks from the parking lot into the zoo. We also want to open the facility early regularly to make it easier for those with low mobility, or they just want to come earlier to visit the zoo. We’ll have that as an option too.”

Coffman said once the zoo gets the golf cart, the next project will be adding additional handicapped parking near the zoo entrance.

Click here for a GoFundMe link to help out.

