Advertisement

Mill Mountain Zoo seeks help getting golf cart for better zoo accessibility

Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7
Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke is focusing on accessibility and science literacy.

Zoo officials say it’s important for all members of the community to have access to the grounds. Officials recognize the mountainous terrain can be tricky for those with mobility limitations.

Currently, there are two scooters available for use. And the zoo is looking to raise $5,000 for a golf cart.

Jessie Coffman, Development Director, said, “We’ve had a number of folks who have gotten here already tired after walking from the parking lot, and realize there’s more walking to do. So we realized we step one of this process is to make it easier for him to get around. And now we’ll make it easier to get to the zoo.”

Coffman said the golf cart will allow the zoo to transport whole parties into the zoo, instead of just one person.

Folks will be able to call guest services to request a ride.

“The overall plan is once we have the golf cart on our grounds, we are going to use that to shuttle folks from the parking lot into the zoo. We also want to open the facility early regularly to make it easier for those with low mobility, or they just want to come earlier to visit the zoo. We’ll have that as an option too.”

Coffman said once the zoo gets the golf cart, the next project will be adding additional handicapped parking near the zoo entrance.

Click here for a GoFundMe link to help out.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo and composite sketch of Vance Eubank, whose body was found in the New River
Pulaski deputies identify man whose body was found in New River
Damage to a barn in Montgomery County, VA after tornadic activity in the area 8.31.21
Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Schools Closed Graphic
Several school districts close, delay opening due to weather
What to expect.
Fall-like feel as we enter the first weekend of September

Latest News

First grow store opens in Bedford County
Lynchburg couple opens cannabis grow store
Amherst County closing schools through next week
Danville's GW HS COVID Closure
G.W. High School in Danville closes due to COVID-19 cases and exposures
Court Sides With Lee Statue Removal
Court Sides With Lee Statue Removal