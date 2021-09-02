New showroom features furniture made in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Longtime employees joined local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The occasion was the formal opening of the new Txtur showroom in Roanoke at the company’s warehouse on 9th Street SE.

“This is truly American-made, meaning we start with lumber and plywood and foam, and we make every single part of it here with our team of craftspeople in Roanoke,” said CEO Greg Terrill. “And Txtur is our chance to bring it directly to people.”

Terrill is the owner of Frank Chervan Incorporated, an 80-year-old company with Bedford roots. The company makes furniture for a variety of commercial customers at its plant in Roanoke.

A year ago, the company launched Txtur as a new line of made-to-order, direct-to-consumer furniture.

City Council Member Joe Cobb described the company as one of Roanoke’s hidden gems.

“There was a time when we thought furniture manufacturing was gone,” Cobb told WDBJ7. “But it’s made a resurgence, and the fact that we have this local company that we can support is a remarkable thing.”

Employees Margie Odom and Sylvia Nelms said they were excited for Roanokers to see their work.

“To know it was made in America and to know that we put our heart and our soul into it, I’m very proud of it,” Nelms said in an interview.

“I love working with the furniture,” added Odom, “and to see what we have done and to see how it’s looking in there, I think its very interesting and people need to come out and look at it.”

The grand opening of the new Txtur showroom continues through the Labor Day Weekend.

