Advertisement

New showroom features furniture made in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Longtime employees joined local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The occasion was the formal opening of the new Txtur showroom in Roanoke at the company’s warehouse on 9th Street SE.

“This is truly American-made, meaning we start with lumber and plywood and foam, and we make every single part of it here with our team of craftspeople in Roanoke,” said CEO Greg Terrill. “And Txtur is our chance to bring it directly to people.”

Terrill is the owner of Frank Chervan Incorporated, an 80-year-old company with Bedford roots. The company makes furniture for a variety of commercial customers at its plant in Roanoke.

A year ago, the company launched Txtur as a new line of made-to-order, direct-to-consumer furniture.

City Council Member Joe Cobb described the company as one of Roanoke’s hidden gems.

“There was a time when we thought furniture manufacturing was gone,” Cobb told WDBJ7. “But it’s made a resurgence, and the fact that we have this local company that we can support is a remarkable thing.”

Employees Margie Odom and Sylvia Nelms said they were excited for Roanokers to see their work.

“To know it was made in America and to know that we put our heart and our soul into it, I’m very proud of it,” Nelms said in an interview.

“I love working with the furniture,” added Odom, “and to see what we have done and to see how it’s looking in there, I think its very interesting and people need to come out and look at it.”

The grand opening of the new Txtur showroom continues through the Labor Day Weekend.

For more information, click on the following link:

Txtur

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo and composite sketch of Vance Eubank, whose body was found in the New River
Pulaski deputies identify man whose body was found in New River
Damage to a barn in Montgomery County, VA after tornadic activity in the area 8.31.21
Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Schools Closed Graphic
Several school districts close, delay opening due to weather
What to expect.
Fall-like feel as we enter the first weekend of September

Latest News

The exterior renovation is completed.
Highland Inn renovation finishes Phase One
Liberty University
Liberty University holds Friday vaccine clinic for students, staff
Supervisor changes at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center have taken place amid an...
Supervisors transferred out of Lynchburg Adult Detention Center after August standoff
First grow store opens in Bedford County
Lynchburg couple opens cannabis grow store