Non-profit news site Cardinal Press to launch in late September

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest and southside Virginia will soon have another source of news.

Thursday, a new non-profit announced it will launch Cardinal Press later this month.

The digital news service will provide in-depth coverage of politics, the economy and culture in southwest and southside Virginia.

Former Roanoke Times staffers Luanne Rife and Dwayne Yancey are two of the veteran journalists who will fill central roles with the organization.

“At the moment, there is no full-time political reporter west of Richmond,” Yancey told WDBJ7 Thursday afternoon. “And part of our purpose is to provide that.”

Yancey will serve as the inaugural Editor of the news site.

Rife is the President of Cardinal Productions, and expects to serve as Development Director of Cardinal Press.

“We understand the value of telling really deep. well-reported stories and that seems to be missing in the current landscape,” Rife said in an interview.

Cardinal Press will not sell subscriptions or advertising. It plans to use a funding model similar to public broadcasting.

The news service is scheduled to launch by the end of September.

