Parvo vaccine clinic held this Friday

Parvo vaccine offered from 2-6 at Washington Park
(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Man’s best friend is also part of the family.  That’s why one Roanoke group is offering a low-cost opportunity to keep your fur baby protected.

Friday, from 2 until 6pm, Angels of Assisi is offering $5 parvo vaccinations for your dog.  Parvo can be caught from interaction with other dogs and even from the soil.  Experts say that the disease can be deadly, and that vaccination is a way to protect your pet from getting sick.

“We’re doing this to hopefully help improve and have healthier animals in our area so that they don’t have to deal with this potentially fatal virus,” says Dayna Reynolds, Angels of Assisi director of community engagement.

The drive through clinic will be held at Washington Park – Upper Level at 1610 Burrell St. NW, Roanoke.

No appointment is necessary.

The Regional Center of Animal Care and Protection will also be at the clinic with pet food to give out to pet owners facing trouble with feeding their pets.

