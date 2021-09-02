Roanoke family back in town after evacuating from Louisiana

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke family that evacuated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida is back in town sooner than expected.

The Jones family moved to New Orleans this summer while dad Brent Jones, an emergency physician at Carilion, was completing a one-year fellowship through Louisiana State University and several local hospitals.

The family decided to evacuate Friday, and spent a few nights in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Kate Jones. The family tried to make the evacuation fun for their two children, aged four and six, with a trip to the zoo.

Katie Jones and her two children headed back to Roanoke, into the welcoming arms of their friends and family.

“It’s been a very unexpected transition,” she said, “and certainly didn’t think I would be here today, but I am very grateful to be here. I love Roanoke and it’s just been terrific.”

Their home has minor damage and is still without power, but has fared better than much of southern Louisiana.

“One of the windows upstairs blew out and it just let into a closet in the master bedroom,” she said. “But fortunately, you know, nothing’s really been destroyed. We’re just kind of waiting to see what happens.”

Jones says her husband is intent on finishing his fellowship and helping out in Louisiana, which she said is miserably hot, as much of the region remains without power.

Jones said the family’s hearts go out to those in Louisiana who are dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

