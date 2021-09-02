Advertisement

Science Museum closing because of COVID case

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is closing until further notice because a member of the administrative staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The temporary closing is for the “safety of our other employees and guests,” according to a museum Facebook post, and to provide time for a “thorough sanitation and cleaning of the museum.”

There is no word yet when the museum will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo and composite sketch of Vance Eubank, whose body was found in the New River
Pulaski deputies identify man whose body was found in New River
Damage to a barn in Montgomery County, VA after tornadic activity in the area 8.31.21
Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Schools Closed Graphic
Several school districts close, delay opening due to weather
What to expect.
Fall-like feel as we enter the first weekend of September

Latest News

Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
4 days after Ida, storm recovery is uneven across Louisiana
Angels of Assisi Parvo Clinic
Angels of Assisi Parvo Clinic
Some Franklin County schools switching to virtual learning Friday
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment
Monoclonal Antibody Treatments with Carilion Clinic