Science Museum closing because of COVID case

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is closing until further notice because a member of the administrative staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The temporary closing is for the “safety of our other employees and guests,” according to a museum Facebook post, and to provide time for a “thorough sanitation and cleaning of the museum.”

There is no word yet when the museum will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.