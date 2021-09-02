Advertisement

Search underway for Poplar Forest tool thief

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for a burglary Wednesday at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest.

September 1, 2021, at least one person stole a large number of tools and other items, according to Sheriff Mike Miller.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact Investigator Alderson at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000.

