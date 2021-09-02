Some Franklin County schools switching to virtual learning Friday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three schools in Franklin County will switch to virtual learning Friday, September 3.

Benjamin Franklin Middle School, The Gereau Center and Franklin County High School will close their campuses to “provide additional sanitization to facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” according to Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs.

Franklin County schools have seen a surge in COVID cases in recent weeks.

All high school and middle school staff will report to their buildings Friday to provide virtual instruction on Canvas. Students will be required to log in at the start of each class. Families wanting to participate in meal pickup can do so at any elementary school in Franklin County between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday.

In-person instruction will resume Tuesday, September 7, 2021, with schools already closed Monday, Labor Day.

All co-curricular and extra-curricular activities will be canceled beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, and resume Tuesday, September 7.

All Franklin County elementary schools will continue in-person instruction Friday.

