Star City Strong panel nears city council presentation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency panel is nearing its last step to finalize plans for millions in spending for the city of Roanoke.

There is just over $64 million available from the American Rescue Plan.

Wednesday night, members of the panel met to discuss which initiatives were possible with funding, prioritizing ideas for a new recreation center, and affordable and safe housing in the city, among others.

City manager Bob Cowell says the panel’s meetings have been well attended and have allowed for very productive discussion amongst members and over 90 other citizens who came out to the public hearing earlier this week to voice their thoughts.

”They’ve identified some very large projects that we refer to as big lifts and in those big lift cases they are identifying those specifically,” says Cowell, referring to projects the money will go towards. “Other ones, they’ve just been talking about the kinds of projects that certain types of dollars would go to so it’s a combination of both.”

The panel’s ideas are scheduled to be presented to the city council at their meeting on September 20th.

