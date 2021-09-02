Supervisors transferred out of Lynchburg Adult Detention Center after August standoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Last month a standoff between police and inmates at the Lynchburg jail safely ended after 14 hours.

The event resulted in damage to jail property, including camera systems and cell windows.

An investigation continued Thursday, with Virginia State Police leading the way.

However, supervisor changes at the jail have happened, with both the captain and major now transferred out of Lynchburg.

“Honestly, it was a decision that we had in the works for quite some time. That may have been the icing on the cake when that occurred. We just decided it was really time for a change, so we made the change,” said Joshua Salmon, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority administrator.

Salmon couldn’t talk specifics on the change, but said it was needed. He told WDBJ7 the two transferred out of the Lynchburg jail are still in supervisor roles in other facilities.

After a jail authority meeting in Amherst County Thursday, Salmon also responded to letters inmates wrote to WDBJ7.

Those letters address things including the ability to keep the jail clean.

Although it is an inmate responsibility, they say they’re not being given the supplies to do so.

“If they feel like they’re not being provided adequate cleaning supplies then that’s certainly a concern to me. We want to make sure that they’re able to get all the cleaning supplies that they need,” said Salmon.

Inmates also say it can take weeks or even months for things like vents and toilets to get repaired.

Salmon says each incident is handled case by case.

“Our officers and other staff are able to submit a work order to our maintenance staff and it’s prioritized, so it just depends on what it is. As far as how they prioritize that stuff, they have their own methods,” said Salmon.

Inmates also wrote portion sizes for food are not up to the standard they should be, saying they get “small portions” and they “don’t get [their] daily calorie[s].” They describe some of the food as “cold bologna” which is “super thin.”

“Everything is about caloric intake,” said Salmon. “Not everybody’s gonna like everything that’s on a tray, so if they get a food tray and they don’t like what’s on it, if they’re telling you that they didn’t get but half of their meal that day, it’s because they chose to only eat half of it.”

There’s not a definitive timeline on when the investigation into the standoff will conclude.

