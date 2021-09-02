Texas man dies in crash on I-81 in Smyth County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead after his car ran off the road and hit a tractor-trailer head on.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 2 o’clock along Interstate 81 at mile marker 34 in Smyth County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder was heading south when it ran off the left side of the interstate, continued through the median and hit a northbound tractor-trailer head on.

The impact of the crash sent the Nissan back into the median. The tractor-trailer then ran off the road, went through a guardrail, hit a sign and continued down a steep embankment before hitting a tree.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Luis Aguilar Rivas, 40, of Cedar Creek, Texas. He was taken to Smyth County Community Hospital where he later died. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. State police say both men were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

