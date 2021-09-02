VT’s Lane Stadium set to host sold-out crowd for first time since 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The house will be rockin’ Friday night as the Virginia Tech Hokies take the field at Lane Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd for the first time since 2019.

“Virginia Tech fans don’t come to be entertained, they come to participate,” said Pete Moris, Virginia Tech’s Associate Director of Athletics.

The prime time in-conference matchup with #10 North Carolina will no doubt be a crowd-pleaser. And so too will the cost of concessions.

“That’s kind of our welcome back gift, you know, reasonable rates at the concession stand, and for the first time you’ll be able to get beer and seltzers in the bowl of the stadium this year,” said Moris.

But don’t forget your credit or debit card – or phone for that matter.

“Trying to minimize as many points of contact as we can with cashless concessions and mobile ticketing this year,” said Moris.

Masks will be required on the concourse or indoors. They will be optional for fans in their seats.

“Certainly if you need to wear it in the bowl of the stadium, you’re more than welcome to do so,” adds Moris.

If you have not yet received your COVID vaccine, the New River Health District will have a mobile clinic set up outside the stadium.

The game kicks off Friday night at 6:00. The parking lots open at 3:00 pm.

