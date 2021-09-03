Advertisement

2021 boating season sees uptick in traffic and incidents at Smith Mountain Lake

Boat traffic is expected to increase over holiday weekend.
Boat traffic is expected to increase over holiday weekend.(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY (WDBJ) - It’s been a busy season at Smith Mountain Lake for boaters and first responders alike. Fire officials say they are expecting a lot of traffic on the water this Labor Day weekend.

“This season has been much busier than the last few years,” says Chief Todd Ohlerich of the Smith Mountain Lake Volunteer Fire Department. “Last year was busy due to the virus. This year seems to have had an uptick in the amount of traffic that we’ve seen on the lake.”

More traffic means more calls to first responders, a handful of which are what Ohlerich considers significant.

“We’ve had a few serious accidents, a few boat accidents. Luckily a few of those have been minor with injury related, but still there have been a number of accidents.”

Headed into what is expected to be a crowded Labor Day weekend on the water, Ohlerich says to be aware of your surroundings, know where you are on the lake, and keep emergency equipment somewhere accessible.

“We’ve had two boat fires in a little over a year. When an emergency happens, if a life jacket is in a compartment or something, you don’t have time.”

For holiday weekends, the Chief adds they have more volunteer first responders on duty so they can respond faster in the case of an emergency.

While this weekend marks the unofficial end to summer, fire officials say that, depending on the weather, boaters can enjoy time on the lake into October.

