Amherst County CA urges stop to spread of rumors, clarifies role in age of COVID

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver is urging people to “stop sharing unsubstantiated rumors” about COVID-19 and its spread in the community.

In a letter posted on Facebook Friday, in the wake of county schools closing for at least the next week, Carver says, “As parents, we all want to know who exposed our kids and, ultimately, who turned our lives and routines upside down. Rumors are rampant. I can say with certainty most of the rumors are wrong and reckless, but we are still spreading them as if they are true. This causes the potential for bullying and otherwise harming our youth. Please stop sharing unsubstantiated rumors.”

Regarding the spread of COVID in schools, Carver says people often ask what the Commonwealth’s Attorney is doing, and wondering why no one has been charged with spreading COVID. His response is that not everything everybody thinks is a crime actually is a crime.

Carver says one example he’s asked about is intentionally infecting another person with a disease. He says there is such a charge in Virginia, but it’s limited to sexual acts and three diseases specifically: HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis B.

Carver urges the community to get information from the school district and watch for updates on the district’s Facebook page or website. He says, “Please do not get your “truth” from Facebook rumors. Most that have been brought to my attention are clearly false but being parroted by people that I know, like, and trust as if they are true or at least partially true.”

