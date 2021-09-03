Amherst County receives grant to help bring business, jobs into county

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County will see several dozen new jobs created in the coming years.

The county was just awarded a $3 million grant to support that.

The money will go toward building a new facility at the Amelon Commerce Center. The project is expected to create 45 new jobs.

The county’s economic development authority says the boost of high-paying jobs is welcome news.

“Every job counts, especially jobs that are high technology. It’s usually better paying. We’re trying to increase the job opportunities for Amherst County and the region. This is one way to do it,” said Victoria Hanson, executive director.

Hanson says multiple companies have already shown interest in moving into the building when it’s ready.

They hope to break ground next year.

