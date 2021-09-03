Advertisement

College students being back on campus provides boost for small businesses

A VT student buys a T-Shirt at High Peak Sportswear ahead of Friday night's season opener.
A VT student buys a T-Shirt at High Peak Sportswear ahead of Friday night's season opener.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech and Radford campuses have been buzzing since the beginning of classes on August 23rd. But the students aren’t the only ones benefiting from the return, it’s been huge for small businesses.

In a normal year, college students would be around Blacksburg and Radford almost year round. However, due to the pandemic, and mostly virtual learning, students weren’t around most of 2020.

“It’s been extremely slow until students came back this past fall,” said Blacksburg High Peaks Sportswear Sales Manager, Travis Bishop.

Though he says business has been slow over the last few months, he knew when students stepped back on campus, it would start to pick up.

“It’s been really crazy this week with our retail sales and hopefully it’s just going to keep getting busier and busier.”

John Yamine is the owner of Super Game Station in downtown Radford. He closed his shop for a couple months at the beginning of the pandemic, but was met with a lot of positives when he reopened.

“As soon as we reopened we were busier than when we closed.”

Yamine says though it was a strange time to do it, they used this time to grow. Even as business is booming, he said the number of students visiting is at an all time high.

“This season, this year, we are seeing the most students I’ve ever seen.”

For both businesses, it’s clear that having the students around is a major key to their success.

Bishop and Yamine said a potential COVID spike due to the students’ return is on their minds, but they are not too worried about it. Bishop also added that the vaccine mandate makes him feel more comfortable about everyone being out and about.

For more information on High Peak Sportswear, you can visit its website here. For more information on Super Game Station, you can visit its website here.

