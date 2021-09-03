Health district warns of rabid groundhog in Galax

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mount Rogers Health District has issued a warning to Galax residents. If you live in the area of Laurel Street, be “very alert and vigilant to have no contact with wild mammals or unknown domestic animals.”

The concern is a groundhog with symptoms of rabies reported staggering down Laurel Street. It was then tested for rabies with a positive result.

If you or your pets may have had recent contact with a groundhog in that area, you’re urged to contact the Galax City Health Department at 276-236-6127 or Galax Police at 276-236-8101.

You’re also urged to have your pet’s rabies vaccinations up-to-date.

VDH says rabies is fatal once symptoms appear. All mammals, including humans, can get it. It’s most commonly transmitted with bites, but can also be transmitted via saliva or brain tissue from a rabid animal coming into contact with eyes, mucous membranes or open wounds.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.