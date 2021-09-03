HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Singer-songwriter Amanda Bocchi stops by WDBJ7 to preview this weekend’s Appalachian Vibes Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Our region is home to many talented singers and musicians.

Appalachian Vibes on Radio I-Q highlights some of them, and now is hosting a music

festival this weekend.

“I’m an on air announcer and newscaster on Radio IQ/NPR but I’m also a singer-songwriter and musician. I’ve also performed throughout the region as an artist and performer with Amanda Bocchi Soul Flood. This time last year I began to recognize a need for a platform that equally represented men AND women,” says Appalachian Vibes Host and Producer Amanda Bocchi.

In the winter of 2021, Bocchi developed and launched with her partner Alex Wood a

radio show called Appalachian Vibes, with the mission of challenging the expectations

and highlighting the diversity of music created in the Appalachian region.

"The show was picked up by Radio IQ in July and we have grown from an idea into a community. Every week I interview 3 artists from the Appalachian (or nearby) region, we do a deep dive into their life. Into the life experiences that created their art," says Bocchi.

The three- day festival takes place in Axton, Virginia at Mountain Valley Brewing, with

over 10 acres. 18 local and regional bands will perform. There’s also camping, fire

dance performers, a Fret Mill Music Ukulele Workshop, yoga workshop, vendors, food

trucks. Show headliners are Rebekah Todd and the Odyssey featuring Kyle Travers of

Travers Brothership, Disco Risqué and Jojo Stockton with Dara James and the Blues

Explosion, and the Snozberries. In light of the COVID pandemic raging, organizers

have capped the festival at 250 tickets to assure every attendee is able to safely

socially distance.

Appalachian Vibes Music Festival starts Friday, September 3 at 5:00 pm. Gates open at

1:00 pm at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton. For ticket information, click here.

