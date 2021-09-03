Labor Day weekend precaution urged during rise in COVID cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/RCAHD Release) - Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) is urging people to take precautionary measures against COVID in preparation for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

RCAHD continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 430 new cases reported within the district in the last three days, and 715 during a week-long period ending Tuesday.

A statement from health district officials reads:

All counties in Virginia are currently at a high level of transmission of COVID-19. With the continued rise in cases, unvaccinated people should strongly consider staying home and more specifically, should avoid crowds this weekend. Fully vaccinated people should carefully consider their options when they are deciding whether to travel or be with others outside the home, especially in an indoor setting. People who have weakened immune systems, people who are taking care of the ill or elderly loved ones, who have children at home who are too young to be vaccinated, or people who simply want to be more cautious are encouraged to continue to wear masks, especially in indoor settings.

Throughout the commonwealth, while cases are rising, the number of new cases day-to-day dropped Friday from Thursday, as did the percentage of positive tests. Click here for the daily update from VDH.

RCAHD offers this advice:

· Get vaccinated if you are not yet vaccinated.

· Wear your mask indoors. Everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in indoor settings.

· Physical distance when you can.

· Avoid crowded situations. Because of the high rate of infection in our communities, even if you are outside, if you are in a crowded situation, consider wearing a mask.

· Wash your hands.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“Anything outdoors is going to be safer than indoors, but people should think through their plans and assess their risk. COVID-19 has essentially become a preventable disease. We at the health department will continue working to prevent any unnecessary deaths or hospitalizations by encouraging everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” said RCAHD Health Director Cynthia Morrow, MD, MPH.

Click here for a list of local walk-in vaccine clinics within the district. Click here for statewide vaccine information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.