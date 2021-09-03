Advertisement

Lawsuit filed over five who drowned in Dan River

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, NC. (WDBJ) - Family members of five people who drowned in the Dan River this summer have filed a lawsuit.

The Villano family is suing Duke Energy in hopes of holding the utility responsible for those deaths, and encouraging it to modify its dams.

In June, nine family members of the Villano family were tubing on the Dan River in North Carolina when they fell over a three-foot dam.

Five people drowned, including a 35-year-old woman who was six months pregnant at the time.

The lawsuit calls the dams “drowning machines,” according to Attorney Kenneth Allen.

”Well, as you know, it wasn’t fun. It was a horrible disaster for this family. One that they will never, ever get over. We’re here today to make sure that other families don’t endure the same tragedy.”

The other four family members who survived the fall say they held on to the dam for more than 11 hours before they were found and rescued.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to a barn in Montgomery County, VA after tornadic activity in the area 8.31.21
Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
Some Franklin County schools switching to virtual learning Friday
Photo and composite sketch of Vance Eubank, whose body was found in the New River
Pulaski deputies identify man whose body was found in New River
The team followed the tornados path– piecing together their impact.
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Montgomery Co., finds multiple places impacted
2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival promo sign
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Organizer of Blue Ridge Rock Festival, other music events, offers preview of what fans can expect

Latest News

Fans Return to Lane Stadium
Fans Return to Lane Stadium
New Seat Technology at Lane Stadium
New Seat Technology at Lane Stadium
Lawsuit Over Dan River Drownings
Lawsuit Over Dan River Drownings
Labor Day Travel
Labor Day Travel