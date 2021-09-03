Learning deficit will ‘take a long time’ to make up, Amherst County superintendent says; COVID test results in

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At a Thursday press conference, superintendent Rob Arnold announced a brief closure of all Amherst County schools due to coronavirus.

So far this school year, various schools in the county have closed temporarily due to the virus, but this is the first time all schools are impacted.

Thursday, Arnold said this year’s cases have surpassed last year’s.

“We have determined that there are 198 active cases currently in the Amherst County Public School system. All of last year, we had 100 active cases,” said Arnold.

Parents around the district are reacting to the move.

One parent says she’s glad the closure happened, citing health as paramount for her three children.

“With the number of students and staff that currently have COVID, there’s no other way to contain it than to just shut down,” said Katie Sharkey.

ACPS says no in-person or remote learning will be done, but self-directed learning opportunities would be available.

Friday the school system posted those online for all grade levels. The exercises are optional.

Sharkey says using things like those can help keep kids engaged.

“There’s lots of websites that the school gives us that has learning resources on it that is almost like you put your kid in front of the computer and they can do it that way,” said Sharkey.

Meanwhile, the district says it’s going to do what its can to make up any learning loss from this past school year, especially after the recent drop in Standards of Learning scores.

They say it will take getting back in schools to do that.

“The disruption to education that’s occurred over the last year and a half is not gonna be made up just like that. This will take a long time to make up,” said Arnold Thursday. “We just have to get back in school safely.”

They say they need the community’s help in making sure the virus doesn’t get into schools.

