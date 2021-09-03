Advertisement

Martinsville man sentenced on child pornography charges

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for possessing child pornography and possessing a firearm after already having been convicted of a felony.

According to court documents, Terrance Antwain Penn, 38, came to the attention of law enforcement in December 2019 after a girl reported having sexual contact with him on several occasions. The girl told police Penn used a phone to record the sexual activity and provided descriptions of two cell phones Penn had.

The US Attorney’s Office reports that on December 7, 2019, police pulled over Penn in traffic. A search of the vehicle revealed two cell phones matching the descriptions given by the girl, as well as a loaded Taurus, model G2C, 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the center counsel.

Investigators obtained search warrants for Penn’s phones, according to the US Attorney’s Office, which contained videos of the defendant having sexual contact with the girl.

