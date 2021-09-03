Advertisement

Missing teen found safe out-of-state

Blair's picture, height and weight are found on a sign outside her grandmother's home.
Blair's picture, height and weight are found on a sign outside her grandmother's home.(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage girl missing since August 25 has been found safe.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says Sage Blair, 14, was located out of state.

The sheriff’s office is thanking multiple agencies for assisting in the search, including the US Marshals Service, FBI, Virginia State Police, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and members of the public.

