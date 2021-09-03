Missing teen found safe out-of-state

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage girl missing since August 25 has been found safe.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says Sage Blair, 14, was located out of state.

The sheriff’s office is thanking multiple agencies for assisting in the search, including the US Marshals Service, FBI, Virginia State Police, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and members of the public.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.