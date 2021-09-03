Advertisement

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Neveah Agnew, reported missing from Montgomery County
Neveah Agnew, reported missing from Montgomery County(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

According to the agency, Neveah Agnew, 16, was last reported seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Remington Road area of Blacksburg in Montgomery County.

Agnew has blue eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Deputies say she has two nose piercings and a piercing underneath her upper lip.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343.

Neveah Agnew, 16, was last seen Thursday night in the Remington Road area.
Neveah Agnew, 16, was last seen Thursday night in the Remington Road area.(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to a barn in Montgomery County, VA after tornadic activity in the area 8.31.21
Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
Some Franklin County schools switching to virtual learning Friday
First grow store opens in Bedford County
Lynchburg couple opens cannabis grow store
Photo and composite sketch of Vance Eubank, whose body was found in the New River
Pulaski deputies identify man whose body was found in New River
2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival promo sign
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Organizer of Blue Ridge Rock Festival, other music events, offers preview of what fans can expect

Latest News

:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism
New Rocky Mount, VA logo, announced 9.3.21
Town of Rocky Mount rebrands, introduces new logo
Grandin Road Water Main Break
Grandin Road Water Main Break
Michael Weisel, reported missing from Loudoun County
Senior Alert issued for man missing from Dulles Airport