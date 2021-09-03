Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Sep. 3, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
According to the agency, Neveah Agnew, 16, was last reported seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Remington Road area of Blacksburg in Montgomery County.
Agnew has blue eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Deputies say she has two nose piercings and a piercing underneath her upper lip.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343.
