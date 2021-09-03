New mural in Lane Stadium welcomes back Hokie fans

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re at Lane Stadium --- you may see a new mural!

Artist Matt Speck came down from Pennsylvania to welcome Hokie fans back with a new mural.

He says he wanted to help welcome fans back home.

“You know I just already knew the impact that Lane Stadium had on that community and I wanted to add something, you know that, hopefully, captured that for them and gave them something that they could take pictures of in front of yours like for years to come,” said artist Matt Speck.

The mural took him nearly four days to complete.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.