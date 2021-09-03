Advertisement

Nice sunny weather continues

More storms return to the forecast Sunday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Lower humidity will stick around through Saturday with high pressure in place. Highs will remain in the 70s to low 80s across our area with no chance of rain and plenty of sunshine. Overnight temperatures will slowly start to come back to the low 60s for many areas Saturday night along with added clouds.

Lots of sunshine returns to the area.
SUNDAY

The weekend remains dry through Saturday evening. A front will sweeping through the Great Lakes by Sunday into Sunday night bringing the next chance of a little light precipitation to the area. The best chance will be in the mountains initially with a few showers to the east by Sunday night. Either way, expect more clouds by Sunday. Humidity will also rise back up to end the weekend.

A front brings a few storms back into the region on Sunday.
A front brings a few storms back into the region on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

LABOR DAY

Behind the front, Monday will be increasingly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. We still can’t rule out a stray shower/storm. It should be a great expected holiday weekend for those wishing to get outdoors and do some grilling.

Sunshine returns Monday with a high near 84.
Sunshine returns Monday with a high near 84.(WDBJ Weather)

