Percentage of positive COVID tests drops in Virginia; vaccine doses top 10M

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
(KKTV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 778,167 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, September 3, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,070 from Thursday’s 774,097, a smaller increase than the 4,255-case increase from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,015,288 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 9,992,437 Thursday. 64.4% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 57% fully vaccinated. 76.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 68.1% are fully vaccinated.

8,639,578 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 10.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 10.4% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 11,899 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,879 reported Thursday.

1,892 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,882 reported Thursday. 62,952 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

For the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, 297 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 88 in intensive care.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

