Senior Alert issued for man missing from Dulles Airport

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a man last reported seen at Dulles Airport in Loudoun County.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Police Department is looking for Michael Weisel, 79, He is white, 5′9″ and 235 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair, according to police. When seen at the airport September 3 at 1:09 a.m., he may have been wearing a pullover blue shirt, dark blue or beige pants, black velcro shoes, square-framed eyeglasses and a brown wristwatch.

He may be driving a silver 2005 Pontiac Vibe (see similar stock photo below) with West Virginia license plate number DGS-919.

Stock image of car similar to one that may be driven by Michael Weisel, reported missing from Loudoun County (Virginia State Police)

Weisel suffers from a cognitive impairment, police say, that makes his disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Metropolitan Airports Police Department dispatch at 703-417-2400.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORTS AUTHORITY--DULLES AIRPORT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/gmplzz6wPX — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) September 3, 2021

