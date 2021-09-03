Some West Virginia hospitals on diversionary red alert

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Hospitals in Beckley, Princeton and Welch went on red alert around 11 a.m. Friday, according to WVVA, a WDBJ7 sister station.

According to Raleigh County 911 Director/Emergency Coordinator John Zilinski, a red alert is the same as diversion, meaning the hospital is in use, or lacking some type of life-saving equipment in the ER.

BARH Community CEO Rocco Massey elaborated on the designation further Friday afternoon, saying it means the hospitals are experiencing a surge in patients. Massey said BARH is still taking in patients and resuming normal operations. He said the designation can sometimes last a couple hours or days.

Raleigh County 911 is working with JanCare Ambulance to ensure quality care for patients.

