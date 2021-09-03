Advertisement

Some West Virginia hospitals on diversionary red alert

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Hospitals in Beckley, Princeton and Welch went on red alert around 11 a.m. Friday, according to WVVA, a WDBJ7 sister station.

According to Raleigh County 911 Director/Emergency Coordinator John Zilinski, a red alert is the same as diversion, meaning the hospital is in use, or lacking some type of life-saving equipment in the ER.

BARH Community CEO Rocco Massey elaborated on the designation further Friday afternoon, saying it means the hospitals are experiencing a surge in patients. Massey said BARH is still taking in patients and resuming normal operations. He said the designation can sometimes last a couple hours or days.

Raleigh County 911 is working with JanCare Ambulance to ensure quality care for patients.

Copyright 2021 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to a barn in Montgomery County, VA after tornadic activity in the area 8.31.21
Two Virginia tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
Some Franklin County schools switching to virtual learning Friday
First grow store opens in Bedford County
Lynchburg couple opens cannabis grow store
Photo and composite sketch of Vance Eubank, whose body was found in the New River
Pulaski deputies identify man whose body was found in New River
2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival promo sign
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Organizer of Blue Ridge Rock Festival, other music events, offers preview of what fans can expect

Latest News

Carilion - Monocloal Antibody Treatments
Carilion - Monoclonal Antibody Treatments
Salem VA Suicide Prevention Month
Salem VA Suicide Awareness Month
Salem VA Medical Center highlights suicide prevention month
Red Cross Platelet Donation
Man gives his 1,000th platelet donation at American Red Cross