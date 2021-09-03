Town of Rocky Mount rebrands, introduces new logo

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Rocky Mount, in Franklin County, has unveiled a new branding campaign, calling itself “Something Else.”

The town says the statement was created to “highlight its authentic sense of community, and to share the message that while some may think they know Rocky Mount, the town is ‘Something Else.’”

The campaign was spearheaded by the Rocky Mount Economic Development Authority, and was developed following months of in-depth community research, according to the Town.

“Residents, business owners, community leaders and educators were interviewed and surveyed about the Town’s assets, differentiating features and opportunities to appeal as an entertainment, retail, and tourism destination. The results of that research unveiled a strong shared appreciation for the Town’s hometown feel, the talents of the community and creative entrepreneurship,” a statement reads.

“Rocky Mount is an under-appreciated asset in our part of Virginia,” said Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director for Rocky Mount. “There is so much to this community – there’s a diverse patchwork of experiences here and a wealth of hidden talent. We have artisans, craftsmen, musicians, educators and so many more people coming together to grow this town, and it’s important we share that message.”

“Rocky Mount is truly the heart of Franklin County,” added Robert Wood, town manager. “It’s the heart of this region of Virginia, and we’re excited to unveil this campaign to show others that while they may think they know us, we’re something else. We’re excited for a new chapter that can continue to grow Rocky Mount and position it as a place not only to return home but as a place to build a new home.”

“We hope that this campaign appeals not only to the people who live here but equally to those who are visiting Smith Mountain Lake just down the road as well as those who are just passing through this part of Virginia, and those simply looking for a place to visit or create a business that is unlike anywhere else,” added Pinard.

