Virginia Tech football fans are excited for the return of in-person games

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Hokies fans are excited to be back!

The sold-out game has brought back fans from all over.

Fans like the Peck family says going to Tech football games is a tradition..

They say they’re happy to be able to be back in the stands after not attending games in more than a year.

“I think the coolest part coming back, and tailgating here is bringing all my friends that I went to school with here to the tailgate so I got to get to combine the two families that I had,” said Mitch Peck a Virginia Tech alumi.

“We have had season tickets here for at least 10 Maybe 15 years, and coming back after being gone for almost two years. It means the world,” said Annette Peck a Virginia Tech alumni.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.