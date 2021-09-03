Virginia Tech integrates new technology into fan experience at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the same rockin’ Lane Stadium environment Hokie fans are accustomed to, but this year, it offers some new features for gameday.

All tickets and payments will be contactless. Beer and seltzer will now be sold. Masks will be required on the concourse.

But there’s another addition -- and it’s on your seat.

“We put in what we call Digital Seat Tags,” said Cameron Fowler, the CEO of Digital Seat Media.

He and his team outfitted every single one of Lane Stadium’s 66,000 seats with metal QR codes.

“Every one of the QR codes is unique to that specific seat and it allows fans to open up their camera, aim it at the tag, and it launches what we call the digital seat platform,” explained Fowler.

That platform allows you to access the rosters of both teams playing as well as game stats in real time.

“[It’s] another attempt to make the experience here at Lane Stadium something special that you can’t get at home watching on TV,” said Pete Moris, Virginia Tech’s Associate Director of Athletics.

The technology also allows fans to report any maintenance or security issues, pinpointing those needs to a specific location.

“They scan that tag and say ‘I’ve got an issue, I need to talk to somebody. It’s a security issue or it’s a health issue,’ and that goes to the operations team and they instantly know where they are,” said Fowler.

The platform could have many more uses down the line as well. Additional features are still under development, including augmented reality and games where fans in different sections of the stadium can challenge each other.

“We also put things on there for fan polling so they can tell us what they want to see on there, because really they’re the ones that drive the creative on our side, because they’re ultimately the ones that use it,” said Fowler.

