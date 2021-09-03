Virginia Vaccine Coordinator cautions Labor Day weekend travel due to delta variant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The big warning from the Virginia Health Department this Labor Day weekend is to not travel at all, and keep backyard plans small.

“Getting on a plane, you being in an airport, relying on public transportation, those are all things that put you at higher risk,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

In the Carytown area of Richmond, a lot of people say they are staying closer to home at this point in time. Some say it’s squarely because of the coronavirus news with delta, others say they just don’t want to take the risk.

“We’re just sticking close to home,” said Hilary Streever, a Carytown resident.

But restaurants and businesses in Richmond are welcoming folks in. Many are kindly asking customers to wear a mask for their safety and others.

“My husband and I are both vaccinated, but she’s too little. She’s two and a half. So, absolutely trying to be safe, stay close to home,” said Streever.

Meanwhile, Dr. Avula says you can celebrate safely, but it comes with a lot of responsibility, including getting vaccinated.

If you are traveling, Avula says take a COVID-19 test beforehand, make sure to wear a mask at all times, minimize contact and test again on the backend.

“So, there are ways to do it safely, but if it can be avoided, the safest option is always going to be - stay close to home and to minimize your risk of exposure,” said Dr. Avula.

Avula says they’re not trying to sound alarmist, but this is the reality of the current situation.

