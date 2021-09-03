Water main break affects water availability in southwest Roanoke
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews from the Western Virginia Water Authority are working to repair a 12-inch water line break on Grandin Road at the intersection of Carter Road.
WVWA says customers in the greater SW City area may experience reduced water pressure or a service interruption while the repair is made.
The goal is to have the repair done by 5 p.m. Friday.
