Water main break affects water availability in southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews from the Western Virginia Water Authority are working to repair a 12-inch water line break on Grandin Road at the intersection of Carter Road.

WVWA says customers in the greater SW City area may experience reduced water pressure or a service interruption while the repair is made.

The goal is to have the repair done by 5 p.m. Friday.

