Water main break affects water availability in southwest Roanoke

Western Virginia Water Authority logo
Western Virginia Water Authority logo(Western Virginia Water Authority FB)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews from the Western Virginia Water Authority are working to repair a 12-inch water line break on Grandin Road at the intersection of Carter Road. 

WVWA says customers in the greater SW City area may experience reduced water pressure or a service interruption while the repair is made.

The goal is to have the repair done by 5 p.m. Friday.

