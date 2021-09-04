34th “Mopars in the Valley” show drives onto the scene in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A decade-long tradition continued at the Salem Civic Center Saturday, as dozens of unique cars could be seen and heard in the parking lot. This was the 34th annual “Mopars in the Valley” show, sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Mopar Club.

“Mopar is made up from motor and parts and it’s what NASCAR enthusiasts have nicknamed what they call their cars. So that’s where the name comes from,” said RVMC member, Jerry Haislip.

The majority of the cars were built from the ground up by their owners, many restored from when they were built decades ago.

“These cars were new when I was a teenager, so being able to build one back identically to the way it was, brings back great memories,” said past RVMC member Jim Fannin.

Money raised from the event benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital on the national level and local charities including Habitat for Humanity. For the RVMC, being able to share what they’re passionate about, while also supporting charities, is what this event is all about.

“We have a little saying, we do it for the kids. That means a lot to all of us,” said Haislip

“It makes your heart feel good to be able to donate to somebody, especially when you know the money stays local, you know the money is helping people and your community, it’s just a great feeling,” said Fannin.

Putting on this event each year is a group effort for the Roanoke Valley Mopar Group, and they look forward to continuing the tradition again next year.

For more information on RVMC, you can find the group’s Facebook page here and website here.

