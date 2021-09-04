Advertisement

All Virginia ABC stores to close at 6 p.m. on Labor Day

All Virginia ABC stores will be closing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
All Virginia ABC stores will be closing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Virginia ABC stores will be closing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 for Labor Day.

Stores will operate during normal hours during the weekend prior to the holiday.

Mini Monday will be postponed until Sept. 13 due to the holiday. On Mini Monday, customers can get a free 50-ml bottle of Jim Beam Orange with any online or in-store purchase of $25 or more in spirits or wine, while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

