Danville Police investigating shooting at convenience store lot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store lot that left two people injured.

At approximately 3:29 AM, officers responded to 911 calls of shots being fired on the lot of 1415 Piney Forest Rd, a 24-hour convenience store. Shortly after the initial calls, a 29-year-old male and a 39-year-old female arrived together at the SOVAH emergency room, each suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was shot in the upper torso and the female was shot in the leg.

The initial suspect description was a black male in his twenties, with twists in his hair. It is believed the victims and the suspect are known to each other and a verbal altercation occurred prior to the shooting.

Investigators are actively working leads in this case and processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any available platforms to include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

