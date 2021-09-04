Danville Public Schools plans to immediately address 2021 SOL test scores in classroom

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Likely many school districts in Virgina, Danville Public Schools knew there would be a drop off in testing scores.

“There wasn’t necessary a surprise because clearly, we knew there was going to be some sort of impact since students were out of traditional school for at least a year and a half,” said Takiwi Milton-Babalola, Danville Public Schools’ director of instruction.

The district received a 43% passing rate in English, 30% in Mathematics, and 33% in science. Each subject saw a decrease from the previous year however, the percentage drop in not as severe as neighboring districts.

“The positive about all of this is we know exactly what we need to do, and we have several plans to address the loss in learning moving forward,” said Milton-Babalola.

This year the district is implementing a five-year strategic plan to improve the school system, this year focusing on student attendance.

“With most of our students returning to face to face this year, we have most of our students in face to face instruction, we are so excited about the improvements we anticipate,” said Milton-Babalola.

School officials are hoping this years results will improve upon results from the 2018-2019 school year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.