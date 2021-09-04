Advertisement

Deputies ask public to avoid Lexington neighborhood during investigation

Hunt Ridge Apartments-Lexington-Rockbridge CSO Investigation-Lilith Moon
Hunt Ridge Apartments-Lexington-Rockbridge CSO Investigation-Lilith Moon(Lilith Moon)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the areas of Valley Pike, Trimmer Trail and Trot Lane in Lexington.

Alert Rockbridge says there is a “working incident” there; a deputy tells WDBJ7 there is a search for someone who ran from an “incident.”

No more specifics have been provided; stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

