Deputies ask public to avoid Lexington neighborhood during investigation

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the areas of Valley Pike, Trimmer Trail and Trot Lane in Lexington.

Alert Rockbridge says there is a “working incident” there; a deputy tells WDBJ7 there is a search for someone who ran from an “incident.”

No more specifics have been provided; stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.