Gretna at Glass
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Gretna looking for anything positive late in the game. But this is the kind of night it was. Ryder Brooks throws this one up, but the Hilltoppers Jamar Smith comes down with the interception. Glass stays unbeaten with the 56-nothing shutout of Gretna.
